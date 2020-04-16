Jurgen Klopp’s Plan To Meet Transfer Target On Hold

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to meet striker Timo Werner to talk about a potential transfer, but the current situation means such a meeting is impossible at present.



Werner has been clear in his admiration for European and world champions Liverpool and Reds boss Klopp is a big fan of the RB Leipzig marksman.













It had been thought the Reds would trigger the release clause in Werner's contract and take him to Anfield this summer, but the suspension of football has seen uncertainty introduced.



Werner remains a top target for Liverpool, but the current situation is slowing down progress, according to German magazine Sport Bild.





Klopp is claimed to want to meet Werner face to face to discuss a potential move and weigh up the striker's character.







He regularly likes to meet with prospective signings as he decides whether Liverpool should push ahead and complete the signing.



The Liverpool boss though is unable to hold the meeting and it is claimed that Werner remains undecided on what to do in the summer.





German giants Bayern Munich are also interested in Werner, but no firm decision on intensifying efforts to sign him has been taken.

