Lazio Supremo Against Selling Manchester United and PSG Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio president Claudio Lotito is not considering selling midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.



The Serbian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants in recent years, but he has continued to don the colours of the Biancocelesti.













Ahead of the next transfer window, the midfielder’s future has again come under the scanner with suggestions that he has emerged as a target for several clubs.



According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United and PSG are considering tabling an offer for the midfielder in the summer.





Manchester United are in the market for midfield reinforcements and the French champions are also keen to add Milinkovic-Savic’s quality to their squad.







However, it would take offers in the region of €100m in order to convince Lazio to sell their star player.



And Lazio president Lotito does not believe any club will want to splash out such cash on Milinkovic-Savic, while he also intends to keep the midfielder.





The Serie A giants are looking to hold on to the player and Milinkovic-Savic himself has said little about leaving the club at the moment.

