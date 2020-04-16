XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/04/2020 - 11:06 BST

Lazio Supremo Against Selling Manchester United and PSG Target

 




Lazio president Claudio Lotito is not considering selling midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

The Serbian has been heavily linked with a move away from the Serie A giants in recent years, but he has continued to don the colours of the Biancocelesti.  


 



Ahead of the next transfer window, the midfielder’s future has again come under the scanner with suggestions that he has emerged as a target for several clubs.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United and PSG are considering tabling an offer for the midfielder in the summer.
 


Manchester United are in the market for midfield reinforcements and the French champions are also keen to add Milinkovic-Savic’s quality to their squad.



However, it would take offers in the region of €100m in order to convince Lazio to sell their star player.

And Lazio president Lotito does not believe any club will want to splash out such cash on Milinkovic-Savic, while he also intends to keep the midfielder.
 


The Serie A giants are looking to hold on to the player and Milinkovic-Savic himself has said little about leaving the club at the moment.
 