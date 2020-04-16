Mikel Arteta Speaks To Arsenal Players Over Wage Cut Deadlock

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has stepped up to convince the players to accept wage cuts proposed by the club, according to The Athletic.



The Gunners have proposed to cut up to 12.5 per cent per month from each Arsenal star’s salary for one year based on whether the club can qualify for next season’s Champions League.













The proposal was taken to the Arsenal squad, but 14 players voted against the proposal compared to 13 for it.



There is no unanimity amongst the Arsenal players over accepting wage cuts, with it also remaining unclear why the Gunners are looking to slash wages when most other teams are yet to do so.





Arteta has been left unhappy at the situation and has held a conference call with the Arsenal players.







The Arsenal boss has urged the players to understand the situation and come to an agreement with the club over wage cuts.



However, he has also stressed that he will support the players regardless of the decision they reach.





Some members of the squad are claimed to feel they are being placed under pressure and could well call in representatives.



Arsenal are not claimed to be facing serious financial difficulties in the medium term.

