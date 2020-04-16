XRegister
26 October 2019

16/04/2020 - 11:16 BST

Newcastle United Star Will See Contract Extension Triggered If Appearance Mark Reached

 




Newcastle United striker Andy Carroll’s contract will trigger an automatic extension if he manages to make 20 appearances this season, according to The Athletic.

Carroll rejoined Newcastle last summer on a one-year deal and has again struggled for fitness this season at St. James’ Park.  


 



The striker, who has played 14 times this season, is yet to score a goal this term, but has chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Carroll's future remains unclear, but if he manages to notch up six more appearances for Newcastle this term, an automatic extension will be triggered in his contract.
 


Under the current agreement, if he hits the 20-appearance mark this season, his current deal will be extended by one more year.



But with the season now suspended, there are question marks over whether Carroll will get the opportunity to make those six extra appearances.

It has been claimed that Steve Bruce was contemplating extending the striker’s contract before the season was suspended.
 


All negotiations are on hold due to the suspension of football, but there is also added uncertainty with Newcastle in the midst of a potential takeover.
 