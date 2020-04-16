Question Marks Over Leroy Sane – Former Bayern Munich Star Cautious

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann believes there are question marks over Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, heading into the summer transfer window.



Sane has been out of action since suffering a serious knee injury at the start of the season and only returned to training before the campaign was suspended.













The winger has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer and his agent has openly talked about his client’s interest in moving to Bavaria in order to win the Champions League.



But Hamann believes Bayern Munich should be more careful about signing a player such as Sane, who has been out of action since the Community Shield game against Liverpool at the start of the season.





The former Germany midfielder also insisted that there are question marks over a player who was only used for ten minutes in the Champions League quarter-final last season by a manager of Pep Guardiola’s calibre







“If this top coach does not want a player anymore and uses him as a substitute just twice for under ten minutes, then there could be something wrong with this professional", Hamann was quoted as saying by German outlet Sportbuzzer.



And Hamann added that "a transfer of €70m, €80m or even more needs to be carefully considered."





He also believes that Sane's long injury layoff means Bayern Munich must be careful when it comes to signing the winger.



“After the experience with Lucas Hernandez, who was brought injured a year ago, Bayern will be more careful.



“It remains to be seen how Sane comes back after such a long break, especially because he thrives because of his explosiveness and physique.”



Sane is set to soon enter the final 12 months of his contract at Manchester City..

