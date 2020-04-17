Agent of Tottenham Target Achraf Hakimi Denies Bayern Munich Contact

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur linked full-back Achraf Hakimi has denied any contact with Bayern Munich regarding the future of his client.



Hakimi is set to end his two-year loan spell at Dortmund at the end of the season and return to Real Madrid this summer.













He has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid, but there is little certainty over whether he will get an opportunity under Zinedine Zidane next season at the Bernabeu.



Several teams are waiting in the wings to grab the player and clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in taking him to England this summer.





Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keeping tabs on his situation and it has been claimed that Hakimi already has an offer on his table from Bayern Munich.







But Alejandro Camano, his agent, has denied having any contact with the German champions regarding Hakimi.



“I’ve read this a few times in the media”, he told Sky Deutschland when asked about the reported offer from Bayern Munich.





“But I haven’t had any contact with FC Bayern regarding Achraf yet.”



Dortmund are also interested in exploring the possibility of signing Hakimi on a permanent deal this summer from Real Madrid, but face stiff competition for his signature.

