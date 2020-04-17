Arsenal And Unnamed Premier League Side Contact Representatives of Germany Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and another unnamed Premier League club have been in touch with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler.



Draxler has more than a year left on his contract with PSG, but could be sold by the French champions when the transfer window opens.













The Germany international has been a bit-part player at PSG this season, is not in the plans of sporting director Leonardo, and has an offer to return to Germany with Hertha Berlin in the summer.



The Bundesliga outfit are claimed to have made a contract offer to Draxler's representatives, but the German is also expected to have options to move to the Premier League.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Arsenal and another unnamed Premier League club are also interested in the midfielder.







The Premier League outfits have reached out to Draxler's agents to discuss the possibility of taking him to England.



Arsenal are long term admirers of Draxler, but it remains to be seen what terms they could put on the table for a player who earns €7.2m per year plus bonuses in Paris.





With Draxler now moving into the last 12 months of his contract at PSG, the coming summer provides an opportunity for the club to earn a substantial fee from his sale.

