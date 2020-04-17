XRegister
26 October 2019

17/04/2020 - 13:40 BST

Claim From France: Prospective Newcastle Owners Looking To Lure Rafael Benitez

 




Newcastle United’s prospective new owners are prepared to hand Rafael Benitez extensive power in order to convince him to return to St. James’ Park, it has been claimed in France.

Benitez left the club last summer after his disagreements with Mike Ashley finally boiled over and he decided against signing a new contract with the club.  


 



The Spaniard has been managing at Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional and his successor Steve Bruce has continued to struggle to find favour with Newcastle fans.

Ashely is now potentially on the way out at Newcastle as he closes in on selling the club to a consortium, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the majority backers.
 


And according to Eurosport France, the prospective new owners have identified Benitez as the man to become the next manager.



It has been claimed that the new hierarchy are prepared to replace Bruce and bring back the Spaniard, who remains a massively popular figure amongst Newcastle fans.

Apart from more money to spend, Benitez would also be given more powers to execute his vision at the club.
 


On the agenda would be a director of football as well and the prospective owners would back Benitez to bring in his own man for the job.

It remains to be seen whether the Spaniard decides to return to Tyneside for a second stint as Newcastle manager.
 