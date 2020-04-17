David Moyes Made Sure I Didn’t Lose Confidence – West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United new boy Jarrod Bowen has praised manager David Moyes for his man-management skills, believing the Scot eased him into the side in order to make sure he did not lose confidence.



The Hammers have been battling relegation this season and signed the young forward in January to bolster their attack, while also adding depth to the squad.













Bowen made his first appearance for the club against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, coming on as a substitute in a losing cause for his side.



The forward’s life at the London Stadium did not get easier as the Hammers were then on the road once again to face Liverpool, who were unbeaten at the time.





West Ham lost the game 3-2, with Bowen making another cameo appearance. He made his full debut against Southampton in their next match and scored his first goal for the club, which saw the Hammers earn three crucial points, keeping them in the fight for survival.







Bowen has credited Moyes for managing him well and praised the Scot for easing him into the side, adding he made sure to not rush him on to the pitch, which might have resulted in him losing his confidence.



“The gaffer has been great with me. My first two games were Liverpool and Manchester City, and I had just come from the Championship and I had a lot of pressure on me”, Bowen told the club’s official site.





“He managed it well in that he didn’t want to throw me straight in at the deep end; if I struggled in those games, I might have lost a bit of confidence.



“He gave me 20 minutes in those games, which built me up to the Southampton game.



“I think it worked quite well. He eased me in, and it has paid off.”



Moyes made the move back to the London Stadium in December to try and keep the Hammers in the Premier League after his first successful attempt in the 2017/18 season.





