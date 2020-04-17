Derby County Loan Spell Helped Mason Mount, Former Chelsea Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has insisted that Mason Mount’s loan spell at Derby County under Frank Lampard has turned out to be a massive help in his breakthrough season at Stamford Bridge.



Mount has played each of Chelsea’s 29 Premier League games and has not been on the pitch just once in their 42 games across all competitions.











The attacking midfielder has been an ever-present sight in Lampard’s teams this season and Green believes the way the youngster has adjusted to playing week-in-week-out at the top level shows that the loan stint at Derby was a massive help.



Mount spent a season under Lampard at Derby and played in almost every game as Derby went all the way to the Championship playoff final in the 2018/19 campaign.





The former goalkeeper believes that at Derby, Mount got the taste of playing in big games week-in-week-out and it toughened him mentally for what was to come at Chelsea.







“To have that at that age, that level of mental strength to keep going, is remarkable”, Green told The Athletic.



“Mount would have gone to all the Champions Leagues games too, and the travelling that entails. It’s a real credit to him.





“This is the beauty of sending players out on loan. He had to get used to that schedule in the Championship at Derby under Lampard last season.



“He went into the play-offs and had a taste of high-pressure games.



"He already knew he could play regularly under Lampard.



“As a young player, playing every week, it is mentally draining.



"To be able to keep going through the season is a real testament to his mental fitness as well as his physical condition.”



Mount was tipped as a bright talent when he was coming through the Chelsea academy and even had a season on loan in the Netherlands at Vitesse as part of his development programme.

