Got To Up Your Levels In Premier League – West Ham Attacker

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has stressed the importance of taking his levels up a notch after making the jump to the Premier League from the Championship.



The Hammers signed the English forward for £18m in the winter transfer window from Hull City in an attempt to boost their bid for survival in the Premier League.













Bowen made regular appearances for the Tigers’ in the Championship before leaving the club, establishing himself as a crucial member for the side before West Ham made a move for him.



Some players can find moving from the Championship to the Premier League to be a tough ask, but Bowen has kept himself updated on the requirements to perform in the top tier.





The 23-year old stated he is focusing on getting his levels up to match the pace and intensity of the league, as he now has to face some of the best players in the world who ply their trade in the Premier League.







Bowen added he has worked his way up to the top after joining West Ham, stressing he has to keep working hard to reach the highest level possible.



“The pace is quicker in the Premier League, and the technical aspect to the game too", Bowen told the club's official site.





“You can see why players have played in the Premier League for so many years.



“You’ve got to up your levels and be consistent in every game.



“You’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to train well, because you’re up against the best.



“Coming from Hull, I was there for five-and-a-half years.



“I worked my way up to get to where I was, and now I’ve joined West Ham I’ve got to work my way up again to get to the best levels I can get to”



Bowen made his debut for the Hammers against Manchester City, coming on as substitute in the 80th minute in a 2-0 defeat against the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

