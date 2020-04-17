Having Steven Gerrard As Boss Is Something Else – Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool starlet Morgan Boyes has admitted that having had Steven Gerrard as his coach at the Reds was something else and believes a young talent could not ask for more than to work with the current Rangers manager.



Gerrard was the youth coach at the Liverpool academy when Boyes started playing as an Under-18 for the Merseyside outfit.













Boyes admits that when given the chance to work under club legends it is always exciting, but he concedes that when Gerrard walked out to take training it was something else.



"When you hear about the legends of the club just coming in anyway, you're starting to get excited", the Liverpool talent told his club's official site.





"But when he's coming in and he's your manager, it's something else.







"When you finally find out the news that he's taking over the team, the whole group was ecstatic with that and we all knew we would improve majorly as players with someone with massive knowledge of the game."



As players learning the basics of the game, Boyes insists that he could not have asked for anything better as there was so much to learn from Gerrard, who was there to help the players out every time they needed.





"[The reason it is good is] because he's had such an unbelievable career, he knows a lot about the game and every position.



"As a coach and manager, you couldn't ask for more because he knew all about the game, he's done it all himself. He was only helping you out in everything he did."



Gerrard may have hung up his boots when he was Under-18s coach, but Boyes insists that he was still capable of rolling back the years in training.



"When he got involved in the little games at the end, if you weren't on his team then you've lost!



"You were hoping that you were on the same team as him because he would pick it up and go back to what he used to do 10, 15 years ago."



Boyes made his debut for the Liverpool senior side in December in an EFL Cup quarter-final tie against Aston Villa.

