X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

17/04/2020 - 21:01 BST

I Look At Him – Blackburn Talent Picks Out Liverpool Star As Favourite

 




Blackburn Rovers starlet Enzo Boyomo has revealed he is a big admirer of Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The 18-year-old has been one of the mainstays in defence for the young Riversiders this season, featuring in as many as 14 Under-18 Premier League games before the season was brought to a halt.  


 



Boyomo admits that when he started following football he quickly took a shine to Brazil legend Kaka.

However, now a centre back by profession, Boyomo admires Sergio Ramos and Van Dijk because of the non-nonsense approach they take to defending.
 


"When I started out in football I used to really admire Kaka", Boyomo said to Blackburn's official site.



"Now, as a centre back, I look at Sergio Ramos or Virgil van Dijk. They are both very good at their jobs."

When asked to describe himself a player, Boyomo said that he is athletic, strong and relaxed on the ball, though he needs to improve his weaker foot.
 


"I’m quite athletic, strong and relaxed on the ball.

"I can get better though and need to improve my weaker foot."

Boyomo has also featured in four FA Youth Cup ties and one Premier League 2 game so far this season.
 