Ianis Hagi’s Former Coach Gives Rangers Star Message Amid Lazio Link

Former Genk coach Felice Mazzu has stressed the importance of Rangers star Ianis Hagi remaining patient, amid interest from Lazio this summer.



Rangers signed the attacking midfielder from Genk in January on a loan deal with an option to buy.













Hagi has made an impact in his short spell at Rangers, notably shining in the Europa League, but it is unclear if the Scottish giants intend to trigger to purchase option.



Genk are keen to sell Hagi this coming summer and Lazio could move for him, with the Italian giants long having had the Romanian on their radar.





Mazzu, who was the Genk coach when the club signed Hagi, admits that given the attacking midfielder’s quality he is not surprised to see the Serie A giants showing an interest.







However, he believes Hagi needs to be more patient and avoid considering a transfer before he develops into the player that his talent promises.



“I don’t think it is bizarre for Lazio to be interested in Ianis”, Mazzu told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.





“He is and remains a good player. But he – and by extension, his entourage – have to learn to be more patient.



“He should not want to move too fast and skip stages.”



Steven Gerrard could have to make a decision fast on Hagi as Lazio could soon make a move to tempt him into packing his bags for Italy.

