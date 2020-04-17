Inter Could Move For Liverpool Target Timo Werner If Lautaro Martinez Sold

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool target Timo Warner has emerged as Inter's top choice to bring in if they decide to sell Lautaro Martinez this summer.



Werner looked set to be on his way out of RB Leipzig, with Liverpool leading the chase, but the suspension of football has thrown a number of deals into doubt.













Liverpool are long term admirers of Werner, while Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to meet the striker face-to-face to convince him to move to Anfield, but travel restrictions have frustrated his efforts.



RB Leipzig could keep hold of Werner, but Bayern Munich are also considering making a move for his services.





Now there is potential interest from Italy as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, if Martinez is sold, Inter will look at Werner.







The Argentine has been linked with a move away from the club, with Barcelona and Manchester City interested in snaring him away from the San Siro.



Inter want to keep him, but they are preparing plans to replace the striker and Werner is their top target.





The German has a €60m buy-out clause written in his contract but it is only applicable until the end of this month, after which suitors would have to negotiate a price with RB Leipzig.



Anthony Martial, Luka Jovic and Victor Osimhen are some of the other names Inter are keeping tabs on.

