Keep Him – Former Genk Coach Urges Club To Hold On To Ianis Hagi

Ex-Genk coach Felice Mazzu is of the view that his former club should make sure they keep hold of Rangers loanee Ianis Hagi.



Hagi moved to Scottish side Rangers in the January transfer window on a loan deal from Belgian outift Genk, with the Gers having an option to buy the Romanian the end of the loan period.













Mazzu is a firm fan of Hagi and has offered advice to Genk, stating he would not hesitate to keep the midfielder at the club if he was still in charge of the side.



The Belgian coach has been impressed with the 21-year old’s abilities, with the ex-Genk boss convinced that Hagi can be successful for De Smurfen.





Hagi is one of a rare breed of footballers capable of striking the ball with equal venom using either foot, and the 54-year old coach has highlighted the fact, revealing he has never witnessed a player possessing such ability.







“Look, if I was still the coach at Genk, I would definitely like to keep him”, Mazzu told Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



“He can become an important player in the future. I am convinced that Ianis can succeed in the Belgian league.





“He still has to grow physically and in terms of explosiveness, but technically, I have not seen anyone else who was that good with both feet.



"Left or right, you could not see the difference.”



Hagi has attracted interest from Rome-based club Lazio, who are eyeing a potential swoop to take him to Italy, however Rangers could trigger their purchase clause.

