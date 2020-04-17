Leverkusen Sporting Director Tackles Comments Of Liverpool Target Kai Havertz On Potential Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that the comments of Liverpool target Kai Havertz over being ready to play abroad are not a surprise to anyone at the BayArena.



The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has made it clear that he is thinking about his next move and feels ready to take a big step, potentially outside Germany.













Liverpool have been linked with an interest in him and German champions Bayern Munich are also alive to Havertz's talents.



However, Havertz’s words have not caused any panic at Leverkusen and Rolfes admits that it is logical to expect the player to want to leave the club at some point.





Rolfes though stressed that the player is happy at Leverkusen and there is complete transparency between Havertz and Leverkusen over his future at the club.







“The fact that Kai will eventually leave Leverkusen is a logical development”, Rolfes told German daily Bild.



“I am not surprised that [moving] abroad attracts him.





“We know what he feels very comfortable with us, we are in constant contact with Kai – everything is open and transparent.”



Leverkusen have been expecting to bag a fee north of the €100m mark for Havertz this summer, but the suspension of football means the jury is out on whether the Bundesliga outfit will be able to attract such a figure for their crown jewel.

