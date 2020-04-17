Only Played With Him Once But Brilliant – Leeds Man Picks Out Everton Star As Best He’s Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed an Everton player he only turned out alongside once ranks as the best player he has played with.



The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Goodison Park, but was forced to move on to make an impact at senior level, signing for Brentford in 2012.













He left Everton having managed just two senior appearances, but did get the opportunity to work with the seasoned professionals day in day out at training.



Forshaw has picked out Leighton Baines as the best player he has ever played with, despite only turning out with the defender once.





“I didn’t get chance to play with the Everton players too much, but for me I was always impressed with Leighton Baines", Forshaw told Leeds' official site when asked about the best player he has played with.







Baines was exceptional in the way he trained, Forshaw insists, and dubbed the 35-year-old "brilliant".



"It was just the way he was around the place, how hard he worked in the gym and he was just a brilliant player.





"I only played with him once, but I would say him, being around him day in, day out.”



Baines joined Everton in 2007 from Wigan Athletic and has now made over 400 appearances for the Toffees.



He has also won caps at international level, turning out for England on 30 occasions, his last cap coming in 2015.

