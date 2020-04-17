Super Agent Claimed To Have Preference Over Manchester United Star’s Next Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola would prefer to take Manchester United midfielder to Juventus or Paris Saint-Germain over Real Madrid this summer, it has been claimed.



Pogba has been repeatedly linked with an exit from Manchester United over the course of the last 12 months and it has been claimed in some quarters he wants to quit the Red Devils.













Juventus have been meticulously planning to take him back to Turin in the future and Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has continued to push the Real Madrid hierarchy to get the signing done.



Paris Saint-Germain have also been tipped as possible buyers, but nothing concrete is yet to come out of the Parisians’ camp about their willingness to sign Pogba.





Raiola is claimed to be keen to make a move happen and, according to French outlet Soccer Link, Real Madrid are not the club he would prefer to take him to.







Despite the super agent’s glowing words about Real Madrid, the Italian would rather place Pogba at Juventus or PSG than at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Manchester United are claimed to be prepared to sell him for the right price.





However, the suspension of football has thrown uncertainty into the mix and it is not clear if any of Pogba's suitors will be in a position to pay big money for him this summer.

