Unreal – West Ham Star Looking To Follow Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire Example

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has admitted he is looking to follow former team-mates Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire by making his mark in the Premier League.



Bowen signed for the Hammers in the January transfer window for £18m from Hull City, with David Moyes splashing the cash to secure his services.













The English forward shared the Tigers’ dressing room with Robertson and Maguire during his stint at club and stressed that he regularly came up against Liverpool star Robertson in training.



Bowen also sat on the bench at the KCOM Stadium with Manchester United defender Maguire and insists that despite the now Red Devils skipper not being regularly involved, it was clear to see that he was a good player.





Now also in the Premier League, at West Ham, Bowen admits he is motivated to follow in the footsteps of his former Hull team-mates.







“It’s massive. Robbo and I used to train against each other all the time”, Bowen told the club’s official site.



“Harry Maguire and I actually sat on the bench together.





“He wasn’t playing too much at Hull in the first six months of our last Premier League season, but you could tell they were both good at the time.



“They’re still only young as well, and they’ve gone on to do some unbelievable things.



“Harry has gone to a World Cup semi-final; Robbo has won the Champions League. It’s unreal.



“I want to try and follow in their footsteps.”



Bowen has made four appearances for the Hammers this season, making his debut against Manchester City, before the season was suspended.

