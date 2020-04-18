XRegister
26 October 2019

18/04/2020 - 12:14 BST

Chelsea Star Has Played Last Game For Loan Club

 




Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu will not play again for RB Leipzig and could well return to the Blues earlier than expected.

Ampadu has been used sparingly this season by RB Leipzig and he has struggled to convince coach Julian Nagelsmann to give him playing time.  


 



The young defender has been struggling with a back problem over the last few weeks and has been undergoing treatment.

The Bundesliga is aiming to return to action in May, but according to German daily Bild, Ampadu will no longer be involved with the RB Leipzig squad.
 


The defender does not want to push himself to feature for RB Leipzig when he is struggling with a back issue.



The Welshman was also not impressed that after playing well against Tottenham in the Champions League, he was again back on the bench in the next league game against Schalke.

A return to Chelsea has been on the agenda for Ampadu and it appears his time in Germany is coming to a close.
 


The defender wants to return to Chelsea and be fit and ready to be part of Frank Lampard’s plans next season.
 