Dortmund Looking For Fresh Loan Deal For Tottenham Target Achraf Hakimi

Borussia Dortmund are preparing to make an offer to extend the loan stay of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Achraf Hakimi.



Hakimi has been on loan at Dortmund from Real Madrid since 2018 and has developed into one of the most sought after young full-backs in Europe.













However, his loan stint at Dortmund is set to expire at the end of the season and a clutch of clubs are waiting to see what plans Real Madrid have for him.



Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all been linked with an interest in signing the defender this summer.





According to German daily Bild, Dortmund are also keen to keep Hakimi and are preparing to make another loan offer.







With the financial implications of the suspension of the season still unclear, the Bundesliga giants are looking to sign Hakimi on another loan deal.



He has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid and coach Zinedine Zidane is claimed to prefer other options ahead of Hakimi.





Real Madrid are yet to take a call on Hakimi’s future and could offer him a new deal before considering loaning him out again.

