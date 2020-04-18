He Does Mad Things – Celtic Star Picks Out Best He’s Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele has picked out midfielder Olivier Ntcham as the best player he has played with because of the 24-year-old's ability to do mad things on the training ground.



Karamoko has been tipped for big things at Celtic and is looking to soak up tips and good habits from the senior stars at the Scottish champions.













While the 17-year-old is yet to make his presence felt at the top level, he has been training with Neil Lennon's side and picked Ntcham as the best he has so far played with.



"I’ve played with top players", Dembele told his club's official site, when asked about the best player he has turned out with.





"But I’ve seen Olivier Ntcham do some mad things at training so I’d say him for sure."







Dembele made his senior debut for the Bhoys in May last year in a 2-1 win against Hearts amid the party atmosphere of another Scottish Premiership title win for Celtic.



The youngster picked the occasion as his favourite memory as a Celtic player, insisting that he could not have asked for a better day to play.





"It would definitely be my debut. Couldn’t have asked for a better day, Trophy Day!"



Dembele featured in one Europa League game this season against CFR Cluj in December, though he could not prevent his side from losing 2-0 to the Romanians.

