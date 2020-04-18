Huge Network of Contacts – Tony Pulis Back Celtic Linked Talent Spotter

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has insisted that Celtic are set to make a solid appointment in Gary Penrice as their chief scout.



Celtic’s head of scouting operations Jay Lefevre has been reshaping the club’s scouting network since he arrived from Arsenal in December.













He is set to appoint Penrice as the club’s chief scout in the coming days as part of Celtic’s plans to improve their recruitment across the board.



The 56-year-old has extensive experience of being in the dugout as a coach and also as a scout over the years, and will bring his expertise to Celtic ahead of a crucial transfer window.





He was Pulis’ chief European scout at Stoke and the former Potters boss lavished praise on Penrice and his extensive network of contacts.







Pulis stressed that Penrice’s arrival would be an excellent development for Celtic in terms of recruitment.



“Gary has great experience both home and abroad, with a huge network of contacts”, he told The Athletic.





“Celtic will be appointing a very able man, it’s an excellent appointment.”



With players such as Odsonne Edouard and Kristoffer Ajer expected to be targeted in the summer by other clubs, Celtic could need to depend on Penrice to identify top replacements for some of their star players.

