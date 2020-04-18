I Want To Leave Players To Be Free Now – Carlo Ancelotti On Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is taking a hands-off approach when it comes to keeping an eye on his players keeping fit while they train on an individual basis at home.



Ancelotti's Everton currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, but with football suspended, do not know when they will be given the chance to finish the season.













The Italian tactician has conceded that he has not kept in touch with his whole squad, as he prefers to trust in the players and focus on contact with his backroom staff and Everton board members.



In light of recent events, the players have been forced to self-isolate and work on their routines individually at their homes, with the club providing them with the necessary equipment.





“I don’t speak a lot with the players, I have individual chats with some but not all of them”, Ancelotti told the club’s official site.







“I want to leave them to be free at this moment.



“I know they are working and are professional.





“When we restart, we are going to have time to prepare well for the games, so at this moment I prefer to leave them free.



“I speak with the staff every day and I stay in contact with the board.”



Ancelotti was appointed Everton manager in late December and the Italian’s vast experience has proved fruitful for the side, with the tactician managing to pull the Toffees out of the drop zone to 12th in the table.

