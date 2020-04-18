If Unai Emery Had Done This – Former Arsenal Star On How Spaniard Could Have Stayed Longer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Lauren feels that not winning the Europa League cost Unai Emery as picking up the trophy would have increased his power at the Emirates Stadium.



Emery was shown the door in the middle of the season after Arsenal made a poor start to the campaign and looked rudderless under his leadership.













Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season, but still had a chance of Champions League qualification as they were in the Europa League final.



Emery's Arsenal though lost to Chelsea in the final and missed out on having a seat at European football’s high table.





And Lauren believes if he result had been different in the Europa League final, Emery would have stayed at Arsenal longer and had more power over the squad and inside the dressing room.







He feels Emery’s detailed approach towards coaching meant he needed to have success in order to keep the players on his side.



The former defender told The Athletic: “Unai Emery would have stayed if they won the Europa League.





“He would have got more power inside the dressing room, more power with the club to insist on certain players.



“But he didn’t win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League, so they decided to change again.



“Emery’s ideas, the use of so much video and so on, if at some point you don’t have success and don’t win things, the players decide they don’t like this guy.”



Mikel Arteta succeeded Emery and Arsenal are currently ninth in the Premier League table, with the current season suspended.

