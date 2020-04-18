I’m Not An Idiot – Nottingham Forest Star Clarifies Strike Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has insisted he is not an idiot and clarified his comment that if the current season is declared null and void he would go on strike.



With football suspended and no firm date for it to return, voiding the season and starting again for the 2020/21 campaign has been floated as a potential option.













Forest defender Worrall has come out steadfastly against such a route and explained that if the season was cancelled then he would go on strike.



With no football being played, Worrall going on strike would likely pass unnoticed, something which has not been lost on the centre-back.





He took to social media to respond and clarify he was only speaking of the frustration he would feel, rather than what he would actually do. Worrall also insisted that he understands there are more important things than football at the moment.







"Regarding this interview I did with Colin Fray, the headline and focus of what I said has been taken out of context", he said on Twitter.



"The sentence tagged on the headline of me going on “strike” was said as tongue in cheek as I tried to explain how angry I’d be if the season got cancelled.





"I'm not an idiot, I can’t strike if there is no football going on anyway!



"It was simply said as an expression of my frustration", Worrall stressed.



"I just want to make that clear to Forest fans and football fans in general as the reception to this interview has been overwhelmingly bad."



"I apologise to any offence caused by the headline and I understand there are greater things going on in the world right now, I am fully aware of that.



"Football is not important, lives are being lost, everything else can take a back seat for the moment."



Nottingham Forest currently sit in fifth place in the Championship table, ten points off the automatic promotion spots and five points clear of seventh placed Bristol City, with nine games left.



Worrall later added: "It was NOT Colin Fray, it was somebody else at the BBCSport (not BBCNottinghamSport). Colin conducted the podcast/interview and not this piece. Colin sent me a text expressing the same frustration as me."

