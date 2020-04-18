Italian Giants Prefer Younger Option Over Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Inter are not at the moment considering signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer this summer.



The Belgian is out of contract in the summer and he is yet to sign on fresh terms with the north London club, something which makes him an attractive option for several sides.













Vertonghen has been keen on continuing at Spurs, but with no deal on offer, he is likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.



The 32-year-old is said to be on the radar of Napoli and Roma, while he has also been linked with a move to Inter as well.





The Nerazzurri are in the market for a centre-back, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Vertonghen is not a preferred option for the Italian side.







The Serie A giants want to bring in a replacement for Diego Godin and the club have been looking at a number of options.



Vertonghen was presented as an option to the Inter management, but the club are keen to bring in a young defender at present.





Despite him being available on a free transfer, Inter have chosen to look at other players to find an option for their squad and it remains to be seen if they will rethink their position.

