Man Utd Won’t Think About Playing These Two Together – Former Premier League Midfielder

Former Premier League star Craig Burley does not believe that Manchester United have any plans to play with both Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.



Fernandes has made a massive impact on the pitch since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January and has helped improve Manchester United’s form.













If the season resumes over the summer, there is the tantalising prospect of Manchester United fans seeing Fernandes and Pogba, who has been out of action since September, play together in the middle of the park.



But Burley believes such a set-up will not be a long term solution for Manchester United and he thinks the club are not contemplating having them both in one team.





The former Chelsea star insisted that Manchester United will try and find a way to sell Pogba in the summer as the Frenchman has been disruptive figure at Old Trafford.







Burley said on ESPN FC: “I think their thinking might be, we are not even worried about playing these two together.



“Fernandes has come in, he has shown his early class with some of his performances. It is not to say that is going to last over the period of three or four years, but it certainly is promising.





“Whereas Pogba has been nothing but a pain in the backside for Manchester United with the odd cameo of good performances.



“So, I would be surprised if they are even contemplating trying to shoehorn these two players in as a priority.



“I think the priority for them, when everything gets up and running, is to try and find a way to get Paul Pogba out of the club so that they can move on and get some cash back.”



Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move away from Manchester United, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus all mooted as options.

