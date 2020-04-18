Manchester United Claimed To Be Focusing On Transfer In This Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are focusing on signing a holding midfielder rather than Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, according to The Athletic.



Grealish has been tipped as one of the top targets for Manchester United this summer with a deal expected to be on the cards.













It has been claimed in some quarters that Manchester United are closing in on Grealish and could make him their first signing of the summer transfer window.



However, that is not the case, with it being suggested that at present the Red Devils are not in for Grealish.





The Old Trafford outfit are instead looking more at adding a holding midfielder rather than an attacking midfielder.







Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his midfield options with a defensively minded player at present.



Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract, but Manchester United want a younger upgrade in that position.





Grealish is expected to want to move on this summer and before the season was suspended Aston Villa were eyeing a fee of around £40m to £50m if they were relegated and around £90m if they remained in the Premier League.

