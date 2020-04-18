Rangers Star Attracting Interest, Gers Yet To Make New Contract Offer, Player Keen For Assurances

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are yet to make a new contract offer to teenage winger Kai Kennedy, despite the youngster attracting interest from other clubs.



A product of the Rangers academy, the 18-year-old made his debut for the Gers this season in the Scottish Cup against Stranraer in January.













The teenager was also an unused substitute in a league game in March, but that has been the limit of his involvement in the first-team squad this season.



He has a contract until the end of next season with Rangers and Kennedy is being closely tracked by several clubs in England and Europe.





Rangers are yet to make a move to try and attempt to extend his contract with the club, according to The Athletic.







Kennedy feels happy at Rangers and is prepared to stay if he receives assurances that he is part of Steven Gerrard's plans going forward.



Gerrard is claimed to view Kennedy as a number 10, rather than a winger, but it is a positional switch which may take time to happen.





He has impressed since he began to train with the senior team, but that has yet to translate itself to increased first team minutes for the teenager.

