Serie A Side Focus On Wolves Star, Also Eye Two Further Molineux Men

Wolves winger Diogo Jota has emerged as Lazio’s dream target for the summer transfer window, but the Serie A giants also have eyes on two more Molineux stars.



The club’s steady rise in the Premier League and progress in the Europa League has attracted attention and they are still in contention for a Champions League spot this season.













Several Wolves players have emerged onto the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Jota expected to be on the wish list of several teams this summer.



And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the winger is the top target for Lazio for the upcoming transfer window.





The Serie A giants want to add a top-class winger to their squad ahead of next season and have cast their eyes towards Wolves.







They have been closely monitoring Jota, who has scored 15 goals and has six assists to his name in 37 appearances for the club this term.



While Jota is their top target, Wolves have their eyes on two more players from Molineux ahead of next season.





29-year-old French defender Willy Boly is also on the radar of the Serie A giants this summer.



And Lazio are also exploring the possibility of signing Wolves left-back Jonny Otto in the next transfer window.

