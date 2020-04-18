XRegister
18/04/2020 - 20:31 BST

You’re Now Marked Man, Former Chelsea Star Tells Mason Mount

 




Rob Green has warned Chelsea star Mason Mount that his performances in the Premier League this season have made him a marked man, with opposing players looking to be aggressive against him.

Mount was enjoying a breakthrough campaign at Chelsea before the season was suspended, playing his part in the Blues' top four push.  


 



The attacking midfielder made a super start to the season and was consistently creating and scoring goals, but his form dipped over the winter months, which also coincided with Chelsea’s inconsistent performances.

Green believes that opposition defenders have become wise to Mount and he is now being man-marked by opponents in order to reduce his effectiveness.
 


The former Chelsea goalkeeper feels that the midfielder will now need to raise his game in order to deal with heightened attention from opposition defenders and midfielders.



Green told The Athletic: “The challenge is that since the turn of the year he was becoming a marked man in every sense.

“His touch is going to have to be spot-on all the time because opponents are looking to be aggressive early.
 


“People won’t let him have a touch 40 yards from goal, because they know what he’s capable of.

“He’s become a marked man.”

Mount has been listed amongst the contenders to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award, though Trent Alexander-Arnold is the favourite. 
 