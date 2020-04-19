Atletico Madrid Could Be Forced To Consider Sale of Man Utd Target Saul Niguez

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid could be forced to sell Saul Niguez this summer due to financial concerns, amid interest from Manchester United in the Spaniard.



The 25-year-old midfielder signed a nine-year contract with Atletico Madrid in 2017 and it contains a €150m buy-out clause.













He is considered by some to be one of the top midfielders in European football and Manchester United are claimed to be interested in taking him to Old Trafford this summer.



Manchester United would not be expected to trigger Saul's release clause and would look to negotiate a price.





The Red Devils could find Atletico Madrid willing to hold talks as, according to Spanish daily AS, the Wanda Metropolitano outfit could face financial difficulties.







Atletico Madrid are currently sixth in La Liga, outside the Champions League places.



It has been claimed that if Atletico Madrid miss out on the Champions League then they could have to sell a player to bring in funds to make up the shortfall.





Manchester United target Saul could be a player that Atletico Madrid might look to sell as he would be able to bring in half of his €150m release clause.

