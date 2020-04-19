Borussia Dortmund Not Expecting Manchester United Target Erling Haaland To Leave

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund are not expecting to sell Manchester United and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland before the summer of 2022.



The Bundesliga giants beat off competition from Manchester United to sign the Norwegian striker in January from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee of around €20m.













Haaland has been a massive success already at Dortmund and has bagged 12 goals in eleven appearances for Dortmund this season.



Despite only having just joined the Ruhr giants, he is being linked with a move away amid talk Manchester United and Real Madrid want him.





However, Dortmund remain calm about his future and, according to Spanish daily AS, they are not expecting Haaland to leave the club before 2022.







The striker is expected by the club to continue at the Westfalenstadion and not to depart before 2022.



The German giants have also denied the presence of a reported €75m release clause in Haaland’s contract.





It remains to be seen if Real Madrid or Manchester United put a bid in to try to tempt Borussia Dortmund into changing their stance.

