Celtic Make Move, Go In With Bid For 18-Year-Old

Celtic have firmed up their interest in Rennes defender Brandon Soppy by slapping in an offer to take the Frenchman to Scotland.



The teenage right-back has gathered admirers at a number of clubs due to his promising performances in youth football with Rennes.













German Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig recently pressed the accelerator on their efforts to do a deal for Soppy.



Now Celtic have made their move and, according to Eurosport France, have gone to Rennes with an offer for the defender.





The Scottish champions have put a bid of €1.5m on the table for Soppy, with bonuses included to take the potential final fee higher.







Celtic will hope that the proposal is enough to find favour with Rennes and convince the French side to allow them to hold talks with Soppy.



The defender has turned out for France at several youth levels and is currently a France Under-18 international.





Soppy featured for Rennes in the UEFA Youth League this season, giving his admirers more opportunities to scout his talents.

