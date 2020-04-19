Could Have Joined Jose Mourinho At Chelsea – Former Fiorentina Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Serie A defender Alessandro Gamberini has revealed that Jose Mourinho wanted him at Chelsea during his first stint as manager at Stamford Bridge.



The former centre-back spent his entire career in Italian football before retiring following a stint at Chievo Verona in 2018.













He started his career at Bologna and played for teams such as Hellas Verona, Fiorentina, Napoli and Genoa during his playing career.



Gamberini revealed that it was during his time at Fiorentina that he had the chance to move to the Premier League with Chelsea, when Mourinho was in his first stint as Blues manager.





The former defender feels if he had not recently signed a new deal with Fiorentina, he could he have joined Chelsea.







Gamberini told Italian radio station Radio Bruno: “In the past, I was courted by many very good teams.



“Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea and even Inter [Milan].





“Probably, if I hadn’t renewed my contract with Fiorentina, I would have moved to one of those teams.”



Gamberini went on to make 392 appearances in Serie A during his career and won the European Under-21 Championship with Italy.



He also earned eight international caps at senior level for the Azzurri.

