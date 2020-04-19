XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/04/2020 - 20:39 BST

It Was Big Goal – Leeds United Star On Biggest Career Strike

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed his goal for Middlesbrough against Reading in 2016 rates as the most important he has scored in his career.

The 28-year-old was introduced as a second-half substitute in the encounter at the Riverside Stadium, with the match deadlocked at 1-1.  


 



It was Forshaw's 94th-minute strike that settled the game in favour of Boro, with the side eventually going on to earn automatic promotion at the end of the season.

Reflecting on his career so far, the 28-year-old said that he considers the goal against Reading on 12th April 2016 to be the most important he has netted to date.
 


“My most important goal would be scoring the winner in the last minute for Middlesbrough against Reading", Forshaw told Leeds' official site.



"There were about four games to go and we ended up getting promoted automatically at the end of the season.

"It was a big goal, so I’d say that’s the best in terms of memories and feelings.”
 


Forshaw also took time to pick out the most enjoyable game he has played in so far over the course of his stay at Leeds.

“I think my most enjoyable game [for Leeds] would be Derby at home in the January of last season.

"We were having a bit of a sticky spell, but the whole night I just enjoyed it so much.

"The atmosphere was fantastic and it’s my best memory so far in my two years.”

Forshaw has featured in just seven Championship games so far this season with his appearances being limited by a hip injury.
 