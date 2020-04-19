XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/04/2020 - 14:20 BST

Made Me Feel Like A Kid – Leeds United Star Picks Out Toughest Opponent

 




Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed he struggled when he came up against former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele and could not get anywhere near him.

The 28-year-old Whites midfielder came through the youth ranks at Everton, but experienced a full season of Premier League football with Middlesbrough in the 2016/17 campaign.  


 



He locked horns with a number of stars in the top flight, picking out Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho as two standout players.

However, for Forshaw, Dembele, then at Tottenham Hotspur, was his toughest opponent, with the Belgian impossible to get near and making him feel as if it was men against boys.
 


The Leeds star feels Dembele had everything for a midfielder.



“Either Mousa Dembele at Spurs or Philippe Coutinho [are the best player I have come up against], they are the two that really stood out when I played against them", Forshaw told his club's official site.

"Kevin De Bruyne was obviously really good, but in terms of performance on the day, someone who I struggled against the most was Dembele, I couldn’t get near him.
 


"He made me feel like a kid.

"Literally, whenever I had it he could take it off me with ease and whenever he had it, he held me off and would pivot around me.

"He had everything really, moved well with the ball, was strong and could pass it.

"He was so strong and physical.”

Now 32 years old, Dembele is currently plying his trade in China at Super League club Guangzhou R&F, where his coach is Giovanni van Bronckhorst.
 