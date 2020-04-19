Mikel Arteta More Arsene Wenger Than Unai Emery Feels Former Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal defender Lauren believes Mikel Arteta’s philosophy is closer to Arsene Wenger’s style than his predecessor Unai Emery, but feels he will need time to implement his ideas.



Arteta replaced Emery as Arsenal manager after the Gunners made a poor start to the season and the club's board judged him unable to turn the tide.













Arteta's ideas have gained traction within the Arsenal dressing room, but the Gunners are still ninth in the league table and some way away from Champions League qualification.



Lauren believes that compared to Emery, Arteta’s football philosophy and how he wants his teams to play is more aligned to legendary former Arsenal manager Wenger.





He also insisted that the new Arsenal manager has all the right ideas and has learned from one of the best in the business in Pep Guardiola, but will need time and patience at the Emirates.







The former defender told The Athletic: “The philosophy of Arteta has more parallelism with Wenger than Emery had.



“He tries to pass the ball, to open the game up in the last third, triangles in every department so there are always options.





“We have to give time to Arteta, he has fantastic ideas and learned from the best in Pep Guardiola.”



Arteta was handed a contract running until the summer of 2023 at the Emirates Stadium when he accepted the job.

