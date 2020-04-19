Scoring Against Rangers Was Very Special, Celtic Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has revealed that he considers the goal he scored against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final earlier this season to be the most special of his career so far.



The 27-year-old was signed from French outfit Toulouse last summer and has since become an important member of Neil Lennon's side, featuring in as many as 46 games for the Hoops before the season was brought to a halt.













Jullien's contribution has not only been limited to defence as he has also chipped in with goals, managing seven for the Bhoys this season.



While Jullien considers every goal he scores to be important, he makes no bones about the fact that his strike against Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final must go down as the most special.





"I consider every goal that I score as important", Jullien told the Celtic View.







"The one against Hamilton was important. The one against Lazio at home was unbelievable.



"But the one against Rangers was, of course, something special because we got something at the end.





"To win the first trophy of my career and for the club, to give to do that for the team, that was just unbelievable.



"The game was hard, and that goal is one of the best of my career for sure."



The Bhoys sit top of the Scottish Premiership and boast a 13-point lead over Rangers, but with the season now suspended it is unclear whether they will have the opportunity to seal the title on the pitch.

