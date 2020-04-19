XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

19/04/2020 - 21:01 BST

Tottenham Push For Ligue 1 Star With Expiring Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to secure a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier on a free transfer this summer.

Spurs have spied a bargain in the shape of the experienced Belgian defender, who would be available without a transfer fee this summer, when his contract at PSG ends.  


 



Tottenham feel Meunier would be a good addition and, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, have begun to push hard to convince him to head to the Premier League.

Meunier is keen to stay at PSG, where he is settled, but there is so far no sign of a new contract offer from the French champions.
 


It is claimed that if Thomas Tuchel remains as coach then PSG are unlikely to want to keep Meunier.



He is attracted by the idea of playing in the Premier League and could be open to joining Tottenham.

The Belgian has made 27 appearances for PSG over the course of the current season and has now reached 128 outings in total for the French club.
 


Meunier has been capped by Belgium 40 times and international team-mates Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are on the books in north London. 
 