Wolves Star Admits Growing Up As Chelsea Fan

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Maximilian Kilman has revealed that he grew up as a Chelsea supporter, while his brother remains a firm fan of the Blues.



Kilman signed for Premier League outfit Wolves from fifth tier side Maidenhead United in the summer transfer window of 2018.













The 22-year old has since knuckled down at Molineux in an attempt to find favour with boss Nuno.



Kilman managed to make his full senior debut for Wolves in a 4-0 home win against FC Pyunik in the Europa League qualifiers.





The young English centre-back is looking to make his mark at Wolves, but has revealed that he grew up as a Chelsea supporter.







His connections with Wolves now mean Kilman’s loyalty lies with club from the West Midlands, although the Englishman admits his brother still remains a Chelsea fan.



“I grew up supporting Chelsea and was a bit of a Chelsea fan when I was at school”, Kilman told the club’s official site.





“It’s obviously died out a bit now, but my little brother is still a Chelsea fan.”



Kilman also revealed his cameo appearance against Fulham in the 2018/19 season is his greatest moment in the game so far, as that match marked his first appearance for the club.



He expressed his delight in making the appearance, appreciating the atmosphere created by the fans and finding the experience beyond belief.



“Making my debut for Wolves – even though it was just a minute, I’ll take it.



“It was very surreal, the crowd were so loud, and it was an unbelievable experience.”



Kilman has made 12 appearances for the club across all competitions since making his debut against FC Pyunik.

