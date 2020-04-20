Big One Was Lazio Away – Celtic Star Still Thrilled With Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger James Forrest has admitted it was a special achievement for the club when they beat an in-form Lazio away from home.



The Glasgow side slipped into the Europa League after losing in the Champions League third qualifying round to Romanian outfit CFR Cluj.













During their run in the Europa League, Celtic were drawn with Lazio in the same group, with the Bhoys beating the Rome-based club home and away to progress as group winners.



Forrest feels beating Le Aquile was a special achievement for the club, as it was the first time that the Hoops had won in Italy – and it came against an in-form team.





The 28-year old highlighted another success story for the Celts, recalling their victory over bitter rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final.







Celtic overcame Rangers in the final 1-0 courtesy of a Christopher Jullien goal, with Forrest admitting winning the final this season felt different for him than the previous seasons.



“The big one was the Lazio away game”, Forrest told the Celtic View Podcast.





“The club had never won before in Italy, and Lazio were doing well in their league, so that was a big moment.



“And winning the League Cup final in the way that we did, which was maybe different from the previous couple of years, was a really good moment this season.”



Forrest, along with the rest of the Celtic squad, is waiting to see if the current season will restart or be declared finished.

