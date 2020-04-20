Didn’t Appreciate Size of Leeds United Until I Was There – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Luciano Becchio has admitted he did not truly appreciate the size of the Yorkshire giants until he was at the club, despite knowing their standing in the game.



Becchio initially joined Leeds on a trial basis in the summer of 2018 and did enough to earn himself a permanent contract at the Elland Road outfit, where he would go on to establish himself as a cult hero.













The Argentine admitted the need to gain promotion was apparent to him as soon he joined the club, but admits he did not fully grasp the size of Leeds until he was through the door.



The Peacocks fans made an impression on Becchio too, with the 36-year old adding the supporters were always encouraging the players regardless of the outcome.





Becchio felt the club had to gain promotion to the Championship to repay the Leeds’ faithful, stating he felt he owed the fans their due for their arduous support.







"I felt the pressure to go up as soon as I realised the size of the club", Becchio told The Athletic.



“I knew it was a big club historically but you don’t really appreciate what it’s like to be there until you experience it yourself.





"You see the loyalty of the fans, who always supported us wherever we played. If you won, they encouraged you.



“If you didn’t, they encouraged you anyway. I honestly understood that if we didn’t meet the objective of promotion, we’d be in debt to them."



Becchio's goals helped to fire Leeds up to the Championship, where he continued to find the back of the net until a step up to the Premier League in the 2013 January transfer window.

