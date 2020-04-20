Fans’ Perception of Football Might Change – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert believes fans’ perceptions of football could change due to the current situation.



Lambert was appointed Ipswich manager in October 2018, with the club bottom of the pile in the Championship, and he was unable to steer the ship to safety as the club dropped into League One.













With no football around the corner for the time being, the Blues boss feels that fans are missing sports in their daily life, adding it can play a huge role in getting people’s lives back to normal.



The 50-year old feels there will be an overwhelming positive reaction from the crowd when football is able to get back to normal.





Lambert is of the opinion that the current situation may change fans’ point of view towards sports as they will begin to realise that the medium is meant to be a source of enjoyment and not something to be depressed about.







“People are missing sport and it can play a massive part in us getting back to normal life after this virus is under control”, Lambert told Ipswich's official site.



“For a lot of people sport plays a significant part in their life and they can’t wait for football, cricket, tennis and the rest to get going again.





“I think there will be a big positive reaction when life gets back to normal and sport can have a leading role to play in that.



"The virus might change the perception of supporters as well. They might realise sport is to be enjoyed and that it’s not all doom and gloom.”



Lambert's Ipswich had hit a run of poor form before the season was suspended, losing their last four games to slip to just tenth in the League One standings.

