He’s Getting Most Out Of Us – West Ham Starlet Praises U23s Boss

West Ham United starlet Olatunji Akinola has admitted that Under-23 boss Dmitri Halajko wants high pressing football from his players, combined with a high work rate and feels it drives motivation.



Skipper Akinola has progressed through the club's academy system and is now plying his trade for the Under-23s under boss Halajko.













As a result he has been in close contact with the manager since the day of his arrival in July last year.



Heaping praise on Halajko for all the work ethic he has brought to the team, the 21-year-old said that the boss has always demanded high-pressing football to win the ball back and after winning it back demands the players show their quality on it.





“I think since [U23s Lead Coach] Dmitri [Halajko] came in at the start of the season, that’s something he’s demanded", Akinola told his club's official site.







"That work-rate, to always be pressing high, doing everything we can to win the ball back – and then when we win the ball back, to show our quality on it, which we’ve done.



“It’s how we like to be every day, and it gets the most out of everyone, because if I’m working hard, my team-mate next to me is motivated to work hard, and that passes on to everyone else.”





Prior to the suspension of proceedings last month, Halajko's side had gone 18 games unbeaten, having won 14. They had also managed to reach the semi-final of the Premier League International Cup.



Akinola has featured in four games for the young Hammers this season, even adding to the scoresheet once, and will be looking to catch David Moyes' eye.

