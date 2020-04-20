I Support Chelsea, Admits Blackburn Rovers Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackburn Rovers starlet Enzo Boyomo has revealed that he is a Chelsea supporter, mainly due to watching the Blues when Didier Drogba was at the club.



The 18-year-old has progressed through the Blackburn academy and is currently a member of their Under-18s side as he continues his development.













Boyomo has been an integral member of Mike Sheron's side in the league this season, featuring in as many as 14 matches before proceedings were brought to a halt.



The Rovers talent is looking to progress and will want to play in the Premier League for the club, where he would come up against the side he supports.





"I support Chelsea. I’m not really a fan, I just like the club", the youngster told Blackburn's official site, before explaining the Drogba connection.







"I think it was because I used to really like Didier Drogba.



"In France, my team is Paris Saint-Germain."





Boyomo also took time to reveal that the best thing about being at Blackburn is that it allows him the chance to play against big sides such as Manchester United and Manchester City.



"I like the fact that you’re playing against the top teams every week, teams like Manchester United and Manchester City.



"That’s only a good thing for your development."



Boyomo has featured in four FA Youth Cup games and one Premier League 2 match for Blackburn.

