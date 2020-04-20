Manchester United Were On Verge of Putting In Offer For Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United were on the verge of making an offer for a striker before the suspension of football hit their transfer plans, according to The Athletic.



The Premier League giants have been tipped to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market when the window swings open for business this summer.













Manchester United are expected to weather the financial storm of the suspension of football better than most clubs and are still expected to invest in their squad.



The Premier League giants were ready to start the ball rolling and it is claimed that before the game was suspended they were on the verge of putting in a bid for a striker.





It is unclear who Manchester United were set to move for and whether they will still go ahead with a bid when the situation becomes settled.







Manchester United’s attempt to sign Erling Haaland in January made it clear that Solskjaer wants to bring in a new striker.



Odion Ighalo was brought in January on a loan deal but the Manchester United manager looks to want a high quality addition to his squad.





It is claimed if Manchester United can sign the man they have identified, then Ighalo will return to China.

