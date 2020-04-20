Still Have Liverpool Contract – Reds Star On Loan Won’t Speculate

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who is on loan at Turkish giants Besiktas, insists he is not going to be drawn on speculating about his future.



The Reds shot-stopper moved to Besiktas in the summer of 2018 on a two-year loan deal, after he made several errors in the Champions League final, with Liverpool losing to Real Madrid.













Karius has been linked with a potential switch to Hertha Berlin when his loan deal at Besiktas expires in the summer.



Liverpool signed Alisson as a replacement for Karius and finalised a deal for Spanish goalkeeper Adrian as back-up for the Brazilian this summer, leaving little room for the 26-year old German in the Reds' squad.





However, Karius is not interested in speculating about what the future might hold for him and stressed that he still has a contract with Liverpool which runs until the summer of 2022.







"I am not getting involved in speculation”, Karius told German magazine Sport Bild.



“The fact is that I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022.





“And at the moment I'm just concentrating on the season at Besiktas



"It is far too early to say anything about summer. Especially now that nobody knows exactly what to do because of the situation."



Karius has so far made 25 appearances this season in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.









